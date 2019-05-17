Experience childhood nostalgia at the Kalamazoo Collectible Toy Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's always that one toy that takes us back to a simpler time, and there will be a whole lot of those at the Kalamazoo Collectible Toy Show.

The Kalamazoo County Expo Center will feature dozens of vendors, who will be selling antique, vintage, and collectible toys. These toys include pedal cars, toy tractors, wind-up & battery operated toys, Disney, sci-fi toys, Tonka trucks, Japanese pressed tin robots and cars, Hot Wheels, action figures & dolls, movie & TV memorabilia, & much more.

The event will take place on May 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $7 for adults, and kids $12 and under are free.

For more information, visit uniqueeventsshows.com.