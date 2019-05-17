Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

F-16 fighter jet crashes into building in California; pilot ejects

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A pilot ejected before an F-16 fighter jet crashed into a building at the end of a runway near a California air base on Thursday, authorities said.

A large is is visible in the roof of a building after an F-16 pilot ejected just before a crash near March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County on May 16, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

The crash took place about 3:30 p.m. at the air base in Riverside County, U.S. Air Force Maj. Perry Covington said.

The pilot managed to eject from the aircraft and was receiving medical treatment, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The pilot was hospitalized in stable condition and not seriously injured, officials said. No injuries were reported on the ground.

A parachute is seen in a field after a F-16 pilot ejected just before a crash near March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County on May 16, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Aerial video from KTLA showed a large hole in what appeared to be a commercial building. There were no signs of a fire at the building, which sat in the 22200 block of Opportunity Way.

A parachute and an ejector seat could be seen sitting in a nearby field.

California Highway Patrol officials shut down both directions of the 215 Freeway between Harley Knox Boulevard and Cactus Avenue as first responders continued working at the scene.

Sheriff's officials asked the public to keep clear of the area. No further details were available.

KTLA's Matt Phillips and Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.

