Families invited to fire expo at Grand Rapids fire department

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Fire Department is inviting families to attend its first-ever Fire Expo on Saturday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at its headquarters, 38 LaGrave Avenue SE.

“We encourage parents to bring their children to this event so we can teach kids about fire safety and have them learn through interaction with our fire crews,” said Lt. William Smith of GRFD’s Fire Prevention Division.

The free event is open to the public and is in partnership with the Grand Rapids Children's Museum. It's meant to give kids and families a chance to meet their first responders while learning about fire safety.

Here is a line-up of events:

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Fire headquarters open to the community with a variety of activities available. GRFD’s fire safety smokehouse will be set up in front of the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, 11 Sheldon Ave. NE, to teach important safety tips.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Opportunities to visit with firefighters and view a variety of fire apparatus, including a 1937 fire engine, rescue boat, ladder truck, rescue engine and Hazmat response vehicle.

1 to 4 p.m. – Firefighter demonstrations that include a vehicle extrication, rope rescue, hazardous material response devices and live fire as well as photos with Sparky the Fire Dog.