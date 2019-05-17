Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Families invited to fire expo at Grand Rapids fire department

Posted 6:29 AM, May 17, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Fire Department is inviting families to attend its first-ever Fire Expo on Saturday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at its headquarters, 38 LaGrave Avenue SE.

“We encourage parents to bring their children to this event so we can teach kids about fire safety and have them learn through interaction with our fire crews,” said Lt. William Smith of GRFD’s Fire Prevention Division.

The free event is open to the public and is in partnership with the Grand Rapids Children's Museum. It's meant to give kids and families a chance to meet their first responders while learning about fire safety.

Here is a line-up of events:

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Fire headquarters open to the community with a variety of activities available. GRFD’s fire safety smokehouse will be set up in front of the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, 11 Sheldon Ave. NE, to teach important safety tips.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Opportunities to visit with firefighters and view a variety of fire apparatus, including a 1937 fire engine, rescue boat, ladder truck, rescue engine and Hazmat response vehicle.
1 to 4 p.m. – Firefighter demonstrations that include a vehicle extrication, rope rescue, hazardous material response devices and live fire as well as photos with Sparky the Fire Dog.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.