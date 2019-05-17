FDA recalls tattoo inks contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria

The Food and Drug Administration has a warning for people who have tattoos or are planning to get them.

Six kinds of tattoo inks were recalled Wednesday after recent inspections found bacteria that could be harmful human health.

The bacteria could lead to infection and serious health injuries if injected into the skin.

Symptoms include rashes or lesions with red papules in the area of the tattoo.

The FDA reports the following tattoo inks have been recalled:

All lots of Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks, manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics

Lots 12024090 and 12026090 of Dynamic Color – Black tattoo ink, manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc

Lot 10.19.18 of Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink, manufactured by Color Art Inc.

Anyone who has gotten or plans to get a tattoo should contact their tattoo artist or studio and find out what kind of ink they use.

The FDA plans is working with manufacturers and retailers to remove the contaminated products from the market.