Friday’s Friend: Rocco

Rocco is a 3-year-old Terrier mix that has been known to get along with other dogs and is a very easy going pup (he even likes to sit in your lap)!

Summer Camp: HSWM Summer Camp registration is now open! Each camp has a unique focus such as Vet Camp, Career Camp, and Media Mutts.

Kitten Season: It's Kitten Season and there will be plenty of adorable kittens at HSWM in the following months. HSWM wants to emphasize the importance of spay and neuter. Over 6 years, two cats that are not spayed or neutered can multiply into 60,000! They'll also be looking for fosters for adult cats and kittens.

Dog Days of Summer Adoption Special: All adult dogs will be $95 through May 26. Heartworm positive dogs fee waived, with required purchase of $100 treatment fee and 6 months heartworm prevention.

To learn more, visit hswestmi.org or call (616)-453-8900.