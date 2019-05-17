Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Groundbreaking planned for new Grand Rapids Home for Veterans

Posted 6:38 AM, May 17, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Construction is set to begin on a new Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

Friday’s groundbreaking will start at 1 p.m., Friday bringing in dignitaries from the state capitol and city of Grand Rapids to celebrate a new home away from home for long-term care veterans.

The new facility is par of a state wide commitment to modernize care for military veterans. Plans include a community center surrounded by several neighborhood buildings which house about 32 residents each. There will be 128 rooms in total, each one with a private bathroom.

Construction is expected to finish in Spring of 2021. Representatives say it’s a modernized space where residents can call home.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be in attendance Friday.

Others who will be there include Grand Rapids Mayor, Rosalyn Bliss, Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and members of the Michigan Legislature.

