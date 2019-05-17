Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

GVSU sweeps Indianapolis to advance to world series

Posted 11:36 PM, May 17, 2019, by

ALLENDALE, Mich -- The Grand Valley State softball team knocked off Indianapolis Friday, 4-2, in game two of the super regional to complete the sweep and advance to the World Series in Denver, Colorado next week.

"Technically we have one goal left on the list" head coach Dana Callihan said.   "We knew we had the team that could potentially do it and we just need to make sure that we stay within ourselves and take control of what we can control and play Grand Valley softball."

Senior pitcher Allison Lipovsky pitched a complete and set the single season school record with her 31st win, this will be here second trip to the World Series as the Lakers also went back in 2016.

"Coming out and winning yesterday was huge and so all night last night I was trying not to look ahead pack my stuff for Denver" Lipovsky said.  "Really it was just focusing on coming out they have a great hitting team so I had to come out and hit my pitches, attack their hitters really just to get them to miss hit.

Freshman Lydia Goble drove in a pair of runs for GVSU.

"As a freshman that is really cool to have that opportunity (going to the World Series)" Goble said.  "To do that this year it is going to be such a fun experience, super excited for it."

The Lakers start play in Denver on Thursday.

