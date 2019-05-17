Holland Christian’s Victory Day teaches “Joy”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- Holland Christian hosted its second annual Victory Day Friday creating a real game like experience and chance to score a touchdown for special needs people

"We want to do it for the kids and for the kids that are participating but also for our players" Holland Christian football coach Chris Kuipers said. "It is not just a football event for our football players it is four our whole student body and we learned so much about joy and about living a life full of joy just spending some time with the participants."