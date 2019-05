× Injuries after boat crash in Thornapple River

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Several people were injured Friday night after a boat crashed in Kent County.

It happened around 7 p.m. on the Thornapple River under the I-96 bridge.

A witness said he called 911 after he heard screaming and saw the boat crash in the river.

Information on how many people were in the boat or the severity of their injuries wasn’t immediately available.