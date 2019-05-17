Join Montcalm County Public Safety at Saturday celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When seconds count, they are the ones who rush to our aid. Sometimes it's a thankless job with crazy hours, but the public has the chance to say "thank you" to the men and women who protect those in Montcalm County with a fun event happening this weekend.

The Montcalm County Public Safety Celebration gives the public a chance to interact with public safety services and gain a better understanding of the challenges they face, as well as taxpayers to see what their money is being spent on.

The event will have interactive displays and valuable information on each public safety service.

Come to the Montcalm County Complex on Saturday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to join in on the celebration.