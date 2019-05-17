Kent County cell phone stores targeted overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Police are investigating after cell phone stores were targeted in Kent County early Friday morning.

The first call came in around 2:30 a.m. after there was a break-in at the Sprint cell phone store at 2927 Breton Road in Kent County. Police did not say what or if anything was taken in the incident but windows and the front door was smashed.

Not long after, police responded to another Sprint cell phone store 5370 S Division Ave S in Grand Rapids for an attempted break-in. You could see damage to the store's windows there as well but it did not appear anyone made it inside.

We are working to find out if police believe the incidents are connected and if there are surveillance images of the suspects.

Just last year, there were several cell phone store break-ins in Kent County.