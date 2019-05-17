Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kzoo holds second annual amnesty day, job fair

Posted 6:35 PM, May 17, 2019, by

City officials and law enforcement held an amnesty day and job fair on May 17, 2019 in Kalamazoo, Mich.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo hosted its second annual amnesty day Friday to help people get non-violent misdemeanor charges cleared from their record.

The city and police also had over 20 companies at the event Friday to set up interviews with people who were there to clean up their lives.

“Some people have warrants, and it prohibits them from getting jobs,” said Vernon Coakley, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety assistant chief. “So learning that, I thought about amnesty day, I talked with our court administrators, our city attorneys, our prosecutor, (and thought) ‘what can we do?’ And we came up with this idea.”

Kalamazoo police say they hope the event will show the human side of officers.

“We’re human too, and this is a career for us, and this is the path that we chose, ad these officers are here to facilitate the needs of people, to direct them where they need to go so they can get what they need to facilitate their service projects” Coakley said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.