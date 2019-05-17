Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Largest food truck rally in GR Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. –Get your forks ready because the Grand Rapids Food Truck Association is hosting its 3rd annual Roll ‘N Out food truck fest this weekend.

A total of 30 food trucks and trailers will be at Heartside Park, 301 Ionia Ave SW, Saturday in downtown Grand Rapids from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can enjoy your food truck fare while picnicking in the park as well as local, live entertainment all day long.

There will also be free family-friendly activities.

