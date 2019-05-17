Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Long-term and weekend lane closures begin Friday night

I-96 Bridge at split construction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Area highways have more lane closures this weekend, some that will last only for the weekend and some for the whole construction season.

I-196 in Grand Rapids 

  • Lane closure on westbound I-196 from I-96 to Fuller Avenue
    • From Friday 9 p.m. through October 25.
  • Lane closure on eastbound I-196 from Fuller Avenue to I-96
    • From Friday 9 p.m. to no later than 5 a.m. Saturday, May 18.

 

I-96 in Grand Rapids 

  • Ramp closed from southbound East Beltline to westbound I-96
  • From Friday 9 p.m. through October 25.

 

I-96 in Ottawa County 

  • Lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-96 between 16th and 48th avenues.
  • From Friday 9 p.m. no no later than 5 a.m. Monday, May 20.

 

