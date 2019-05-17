× Long-term and weekend lane closures begin Friday night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Area highways have more lane closures this weekend, some that will last only for the weekend and some for the whole construction season.

I-196 in Grand Rapids

Lane closure on westbound I-196 from I-96 to Fuller Avenue

From Friday 9 p.m. through October 25.



Lane closure on eastbound I-196 from Fuller Avenue to I-96

From Friday 9 p.m. to no later than 5 a.m. Saturday, May 18.



I-96 in Grand Rapids

Ramp closed from southbound East Beltline to westbound I-96

From Friday 9 p.m. through October 25.

I-96 in Ottawa County