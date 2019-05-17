Long-term and weekend lane closures begin Friday night
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Area highways have more lane closures this weekend, some that will last only for the weekend and some for the whole construction season.
I-196 in Grand Rapids
- Lane closure on westbound I-196 from I-96 to Fuller Avenue
-
- From Friday 9 p.m. through October 25.
- Lane closure on eastbound I-196 from Fuller Avenue to I-96
-
- From Friday 9 p.m. to no later than 5 a.m. Saturday, May 18.
I-96 in Grand Rapids
- Ramp closed from southbound East Beltline to westbound I-96
- From Friday 9 p.m. through October 25.
I-96 in Ottawa County
- Lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-96 between 16th and 48th avenues.
- From Friday 9 p.m. no no later than 5 a.m. Monday, May 20.