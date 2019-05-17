Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Michigan governor signs bill to fund recreation projects

Posted 9:50 AM, May 17, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation providing $26 million for land purchases and outdoor recreation projects.

The payments come from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund , which consists of royalties for development of state-owned oil, natural gas and other minerals.

The board that oversees the fund selected 64 projects from a pool of applicants, and the Legislature approved the list.

Some of the land purchases will enhance trail systems, including one along the Detroit River. Others will protect unique natural resources such as scenic river frontage, wildlife habitat and Great Lakes access. An 80-acre (32-hectare) purchase in Presque Isle County will become part of the state forest system, managed for timber and wildlife.

Recreation grants will provide more places for camping, fishing, bicycling, hiking and snowmobiling.

