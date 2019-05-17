Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Mid-Michigan teacher faces allegations of inappropriately touching boys

Posted 8:50 AM, May 17, 2019

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan teacher has been ordered to stand trial on charges alleging he inappropriately touched eight boys at school.

The Lansing State Journal reports Patrick Daley, who is facing multiple counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, was bound over for trial on 10 charges following a hearing Thursday in Ingham County District Court. He was ordered to stand trial on more charges in December.

Defense lawyer Raymond Correll declined to comment after Daley’s hearing. Correll earlier said there were inconsistencies the defense would have to explore.

Four students who testified Thursday attended Washington Woods Middle School in Holt, where Daley taught, and were under 13 at the time of the alleged misconduct. In December, other boys testified about allegations that include touching them at school on the penis or buttocks.

