MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. -- On Friday, one lucky mom from Middleville took back her space after being named the winner of our latest FOX 17 contest.

Professional organizer, Melissa Fortino from Organized by Melissa, is helping her declutter the home and kick-off summer with a fresh start.

Deanna Falzone joined both women on FOX 17 Morning News.