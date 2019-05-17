Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Thousands of people are expected downtown Grand Rapids for the 17th annual Stomp Out Stigma Walk for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

76 teams are taking part in the event, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday morning on Grand Valley's downtown campus. The 5K Community Walk is an effort to encourage mental fitness, create healthy conversation and decrease the stigma surrounding mental illness and suicide.

Money raised will support mental health education programming throughout West Michigan.

2. The Internet's favorite feline with a sour disposition has passed away.

Grumpy Cat's family taking to social media early this morning to announce despite care from top professionals, Grumpy Cat passed away earlier this week at the age of seven. The cause of death, according to her owners, was complications from a urinary tract infection.

Grumpy Cat, also known as Tartar Sauce, was a calico mix who suffered from feline dwarfism.

She became an internet sensation for her perpetually "grumpy" face.

Her owners say Grumpy Cat helped millions of people smile around the world, and her spirit will live on through her fans everywhere.

3. One couple in Newaygo County will do anything to find bees, as they hope to grow their amateur beekeeping operation for the summer.

Megan and Ryan Welsh call themselves amateur beekeepers, but they're also hunters of sorts.

Ryan will travel up to an hour within his area to remove what is called "swarms" off people's properties. He's been advertising on Facebook and elsewhere, all because he cares about Michigan's bee population.

Also, find a list of registered bee-keepers in the area by contacting Michigan State University through their Michigan Pollinator Initiative.

4. Taco Bell is taking a bite out of the hospitality industry with a brand new luxury hotel this summer.

For a limited time, taco fans can enjoy a relaxing vacation at "The Bell" Hotel and Resort in Palm Springs, California.

Guests can sip on Baja Blasts by the pool, catch some rays on a hot sauce floatie, and even visit a taco-themed salon. The brand is also promising exclusive menu items and a fun-filled gift shop.

The Bell Hotel opens its doors to 18 lucky superfans starting August 9.

5. The Queen may want to hire you, as long as your Twitter skills are up to par. Buckingham Palace is looking for a new digital communications officer.

Apparently, her majesty wants to step up her social media game. The manager will be in charge of Queen Elizabeth's official Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts.

Ideal candidates will have experience working in a high-profile environment, as well as a website design and photography skills. People can apply on LinkedIn until May 26.