Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Search continues for small plane in Lake Michigan

Posted 7:50 PM, May 17, 2019, by

Michigan State Police footage of an autonomous underwater vehicle being used in a search on May 17, 2019 near Frankfort, Mich. (Courtesy: MSP)

FRANKFORT, Mich. — Authorities are continuing their search for two men believed to be aboard a small plane that went missing over Lake Michigan last weekend.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 65-year-old Randal Dippoid and 53-year-old Emanuel Manos, who took off from Ontonagon in the Upper Peninsula on Sunday. The plane was being directed to an airport in Frankfort after experiencing engine troubles when it disappeared.

On Friday, the Michigan State Police tweeted a video of an AUV, or autonomous underwater vehicle, to search for the plane. The vehicle operates up to 600 feet below the surface and can run for about six hours, helping crews search up to a square mile each day.

Authorities have said the search is a recovery mission.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.