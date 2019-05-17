× Search continues for small plane in Lake Michigan

FRANKFORT, Mich. — Authorities are continuing their search for two men believed to be aboard a small plane that went missing over Lake Michigan last weekend.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 65-year-old Randal Dippoid and 53-year-old Emanuel Manos, who took off from Ontonagon in the Upper Peninsula on Sunday. The plane was being directed to an airport in Frankfort after experiencing engine troubles when it disappeared.

On Friday, the Michigan State Police tweeted a video of an AUV, or autonomous underwater vehicle, to search for the plane. The vehicle operates up to 600 feet below the surface and can run for about six hours, helping crews search up to a square mile each day.

The MSP Marine Services Team continued to use their AUV (autonomous underwater vehicle) to search for the aircraft that went missing near Frankfort today. The UAV operates down to 600ft and has a run time of about 6hrs. This tool helps them search up to a square mile/day. pic.twitter.com/FKY32b3KJ8 — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) May 17, 2019

Authorities have said the search is a recovery mission.