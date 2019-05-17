Stomp out Stigma for Mental Health walk Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Thousands of people will be downtown Grand Rapids Saturday for the 17th annual Stomp Out Stigma Walk for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.

The 5k kicks off at Grand Valley's downtown campus and is hosted annually by the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan.

This event was created as a platform for those impacted by mental illness and suicide; it’s a place where they can feel empowered and supported, be with people who can relate to their triumphs and struggles, and mourn openly for the loved ones they’ve lost.

On average, it takes a average person 45 - 60 minutes to walk 3.1 miles, and within that time, four people in our country have died by suicide.

The money raised during this event supports mental health education programming for all ages throughout West Michigan and beyond.