Weekend Warmth and Possible Storms

Scattered showers and even an isolated thunderstorm becomes possible as we go through the night time hours tonight from south to north across the viewing area. Most hours late this afternoon and this evening, however, remain dry in Grand Rapids with the chance for any wet weather only slowly working northward as we go along tonight.

Activity becomes a bit more widespread overnight as a warm front approaches from the south. Severe weather is unlikely in the overnight period but a few heavier downpours will be possible. Rainfall shifts north of the region through the mid-morning period on Saturday as the warm sector of an approaching low pressure system works its way into West Michigan. Skies become partly cloudy by the afternoon and temperatures head for the lower 80s in Grand Rapids, perhaps the middle 80s closer to the Michigan / Indiana state line. Southwest to south winds at 10-15 mph help draw up the warm air into our region on the first half of the weekend.

The second half to Saturday looks to remain mainly dry for Grand Rapids southward to Kalamazoo. Locations well north and west of Grand Rapids have a slight chance to see a few thunderstorms pop in the evening hours. Coverage of any storms later in the day / evening on Saturday within our viewing area should be minimal due to a capped atmosphere but if anything did fire, it would have the potential to be on the strong side.

The better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms looks to be on Sunday as low pressure and the associated cold front draw closer from the west. Scattered showers and / or a few thundershowers may develop at some point in the mid-morning time frame followed by a break in the action and then a redevelopment of some more thunderstorms during the afternoon. It is the afternoon storms that would have the potential to produce strong, gusty winds across West Michigan. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has most of the FOX 17 Viewing area in a Slight Risk for severe weather on Sunday.

During dry time on Sunday we should see temps max out in the mid to upper 70s. Also take note that outside of any gusty thunderstorms, the general wind field will be strong on Sunday as south to southwest winds are to go between 15-30 mph with higher gusts to around 40 mph at times.