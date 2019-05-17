Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

‘What beer?’: Man accused of drunken joyride on electric cart, threatening Walmart worker

Posted 8:37 AM, May 17, 2019, by

FARMINGTON, N.M. – A New Mexico man was arrested after police say he took a drunken shoplifting joyride on an electric shopping cart inside a Walmart, according to KOAT.

Police responded to the store earlier this month around 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man threatening a store employee with a knife.

An employee told police they noticed 53-year-old Tommy Singer, of Farmington, drinking a beer driving around the store in an electric cart. When that employee confronted Singer about the alcohol, he replied, “What beer?” and started walking away.

Singer then, allegedly, began to get aggressive with the employee and eventually pulled out a pocket knife, pointed it at him and threatened the employee to stay back, the complaint states.

When police arrived, they took Singer into custody and found $106 worth of stolen merchandise.

Among the stolen items were eyeliner, lipstick, four watches and Budweiser.

Singer was charged with armed robbery and tampering with evidence.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.