Woman hospitalized after crash in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — A woman was hospitalized Thursday after a crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 16th Street and River Avenue in Holland.

Police said a vehicle was pulling out of a gas station and went into the path of a Jeep going north on River Avenue, causing a crash.

A passenger in the northbound Jeep was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash. The driver of the northbound vehicle suffered minor injuries and the other driver wasn’t harmed.

