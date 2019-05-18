× 1 dead and 2 critical after 5-vehicle crash on I-96 in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 62-year-old West Olive man died in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 96 in Ottawa County at midday Saturday.

At 12:48 p.m. Saturday, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a personal injury pin-in crash on eastbound I-96 near the 18 mile marker in Polkton Township of Ottawa County. The preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that a 23-year-old man from Kentwood was driving a Mercedes Benz eastbound on 96 when he encountered slow traffic that was backed up due to road construction. The Mercedes driver attempted to avoid the traffic, but lost control of his vehicle and struck a Lexus that was stopped due to the traffic backup.

The Lexus was then pushed into a Ford Escape, which was pushed into two more cars.

A 62-year-old man driving the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 23-year-old man driving the Mercedes Benz was transported by Aeromed to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids where he was listed in critical condition.

A 60-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Lexus was transported by Life EMS to Butterworth Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

All three were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

The other three drivers were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The eastbound lanes of I-96 were closed for the investigation.

Three area fire departments responded to the scene to assist with patient care and traffic control.