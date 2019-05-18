Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

2 in custody after teen stabbed in Delta Township

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — A teenager is recovering after being stabbed in Delta Township on Friday evening.

At 7 p.m. Friday, Eaton County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of an assault in the area of Garfield Avenue in Delta Township.  The caller advised that one person was injured and two suspects had left the area on foot.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies located a 17-year-old male stabbing victim who was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, a short distance from the scene, deputies then located both suspects believed to be involved in the assault  and they were taken into custody.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the main suspect in the assault is a 17-year-old male from Lansing.

Deputies said the assault does not appear to be a random act and there is no current threat to public safety.

The Lansing Police Department, Lansing Township Police Department and Michigan State Police assisted the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office with the incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau.

 

