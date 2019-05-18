Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

At least 7 people shot at a house party near Ball State University in Indiana

By Sheena Jones and Christina Maxouris, CNN
(CNN) — At least seven people were shot at a house party near Ball State University early Saturday, authorities said.The victims include at least three people who suffered life-threatening injuries, Muncie Police Chief Joe Winkle said. Four others suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The partygoers included students and locals, he said.

The shooting was about a three -minute drive to the University. The wounded were transported to a hospital in Muncie, Indiana, Police Lt. Ryan Trissel said.

The university said there was no ongoing threat to campus.

“Resume normal activities,” it said on Twitter.

Developing story – more to come

 

