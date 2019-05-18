Two arrested after alleged machete attack at soccer game

BANGOR, Mich. — Bangor Police responded Saturday night to an unusual call at Don Mora Park: a machete attack at a soccer game.

The park is on Pine Street off North Center Street. The time was around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the men apparently became upset about some calls made by the referees, and that led to one man taking out a machete, handing it to another, who then allegedly tried to attack the referees. Some other people tried to intervene.

During the ensuing scuffle, three people suffered minor injuries. It was unclear if any refs were injured.

Bangor Police Chief Tom Simpson tells FOX 17 the two men taken into custody by police were booked Saturday night into the Van Buren County Jail in Paw Paw on multiple unspecified charges.