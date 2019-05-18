× Both drivers hurt when pickup slams into semi in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Both drivers were injured when a pickup truck struck a semi on a ramp connecting two highways Saturday morning.

At 1:19 a.m. Saturday, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a traffic crash at the U.S. 12 and U.S. 31 bypass. The investigation showed that two vehicles were involved — a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup driven by a 22-year-old Buchanan man and a semi-tractor trailer driven by a 27-year-old Dowagiac man.

Deputies said the Chevy truck was exiting the bypass southbound using the off-ramp and driving on the edge of the roadway. It then struck two traffic signs, failed to stop at the intersection and hit the rear of the semi.

The Chevy truck sustained heavy front end damage while the semi’s rear axles were damaged.

The pickup truck driver was thrown from the vehicle and was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Ind., where he was listed in in stable condition later Saturday. The semi driver was treated and released at the scene.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Buchanan Police Department, Bertrand Fire Department and Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service all responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.