Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Both drivers hurt when pickup slams into semi in Berrien County

Posted 9:52 AM, May 18, 2019, by

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Both drivers were injured when a pickup truck struck a semi on a ramp connecting two highways Saturday morning.

At 1:19 a.m. Saturday, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a traffic crash at the U.S. 12 and U.S. 31 bypass. The investigation showed that two vehicles were involved — a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup driven by a 22-year-old Buchanan man and a semi-tractor trailer driven by a 27-year-old Dowagiac man.

Deputies said the Chevy truck was exiting the bypass southbound using the off-ramp and driving on the edge of the roadway. It then struck two traffic signs, failed to stop at the intersection and hit the rear of the semi.

The Chevy truck sustained heavy front end damage while the semi’s rear axles were damaged.

The pickup truck driver was thrown from the vehicle and was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Ind., where he was listed in in stable condition later Saturday. The semi driver was treated and released at the scene.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Buchanan Police Department, Bertrand Fire Department and Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service all responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.