× Festival brewing up craft beer and coffee in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Art & Science of Craft Beer and Coffee Festival is popping up in Battle Creek.

The 21 and up event is happening from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kingman Museum and will be showing off multiple elements of the brewing process through table demonstrations hosted by local experts.

They’ll also be providing beer from your favorite breweries alongside live music.

Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non members.

Each ticket comes with four drink tickets, an event bag, and a logo cup.

Head to the event’s website here buy yours.