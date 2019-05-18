× GRPD investigating after woman shot in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was shot in the arm Saturday afternoon in the 900 block of Sherman Street S.E., and Grand Rapids Police are trying to figure out who pulled the trigger.

It happened around 4 p.m. The general location is east of Eastern Avenue, between Wealthy and Franklin streets.

The GRPD says the woman took off running north towards Logan Street after being shot. She was taken to a hospital moments later with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet from investigators about the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police say they’re trying to piece together witness statements and evidence, and ask anyone with more information to call the GRPD or Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345.