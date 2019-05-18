Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

GRPD investigating after woman shot in southeast Grand Rapids

Posted 7:23 PM, May 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:44PM, May 18, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — A woman was shot in the arm Saturday afternoon in the 900 block of Sherman Street S.E., and Grand Rapids Police are trying to figure out who pulled the trigger.

It happened around 4 p.m. The general location is east of Eastern Avenue, between Wealthy and Franklin streets.

The GRPD says the woman took off running north towards Logan Street after being shot. She was taken to a hospital moments later with what police say are  non-life threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet from investigators about the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police say they’re trying to piece together witness statements and evidence, and ask anyone with more information to call the GRPD or Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345.

 

