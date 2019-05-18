Ionia Superintendent defends decisions made in face of Friday’s alleged threat.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Ionia Public Schools Superintendent, Ron Wilson, spoke with our Angeline McCall about the school’s response to the alleged threat Friday and the decisions that left several parents wondering why they weren’t informed.

The school received third-hand information from several students late in the school day Thursday alleging one of their classmates was planning to bring a gun to school the next day.

Wilson tells FOX 17 when the student was questioned by police, it was discovered they had no access to firearms and law enforcement was unable to find a “direct witness” to the alleged statement. Law enforcement determined there was no credible threat to the school and advised Wilson there was no need to cancel classes that day.

Classes continued as normal, but parents and other FOX 17 viewers say it was a very tense day.

Our sources described the halls as “silent” with students and staff listening for signs of trouble while teachers kept classroom doors locked as much as possible. Several parents picked their students up early upon hearing of the alleged threat.

Wilson defends the decision not to make any calls to parents until the information could be confirmed, saying they did not want to spread any false information. He believes the school handled the situation appropriately given the guidelines set forth by Michigan State Police.