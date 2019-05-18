Know the Law – Vehicle Searches
-
Know the Law – Drunk Driving Law
-
Court: Marking tires with chalk to track how long a car has been parked violates the Constitution
-
Know the Law – Distracted Driving Law
-
Know the Law – Auto Insurance Premium Setting Investigation
-
Know the Law – Employment & Sick Time Law
-
-
Know the Law – Move Over & Slow Down
-
Know the Law – Survivor’s Loss
-
Alabama governor signs nation’s most restrictive anti-abortion bill into law
-
Know the Law – Construction Site Safety Law
-
Attorney General issues consumer alert on towing services
-
-
‘Creepy’ guy soliciting Allendale women for bogus wrestling event
-
Family remembers man shot by police in Kalamazoo
-
Know the Law – Michigan Bail System