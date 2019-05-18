Lengthy road closures start Monday around Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Road shutdowns will begin Monday in Kalamazoo and will last until the end of summer.

Consumers Energy crews are spending warm weather 1) burying overhead equipment underground and 2) replacing underground conduit.

The project will start with Monday’s closure of the intersection of Edwards and Waters streets for nearly a month.

Nearby businesses and residents have been notified.

Other shutdowns will take place on Kalamazoo streets through Aug. 30 as follows:

May 20-June 14: Intersection of Edwards and Water streets will be closed.

June 17-July 12: Edwards Street from Water Street to Michigan Avenue will divert down to one lane of traffic moving southbound.

July 15-July 26: Edwards Street will be fully closed at Whiskey Alley.

July 22 to August 30: Whiskey Alley will be closed in two sections, with the west side section closing first.

Street parking along Edwards Street from Water Street to Michigan Avenue will be unavailable from June 17 to July 26. The parking lot east of Edwards Street will be accessible from entrances off Water Street and Michigan Avenue during construction.

The locations are also shown on the colorized map that accompanies this story (above).

After this work is completed, Consumers Energy says there will be a second part of the project.

Consumers says all work is scheduled for completion in January 2020.