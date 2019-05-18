Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Motown Museum unveiling park on day celebrating founder

DETROIT (AP) — The Motown Museum has created a park that it’s unveiling in conjunction with a celebration of its founder .

Dancing in the Street Park will debut Sunday afternoon next to the Detroit museum, located in the former home of Motown Records’ offices and studio. Officials say the public gathering place fits within the mission of museum founder, Esther Gordy Edwards, who sought to commemorate the company’s legacy in Detroit.

The event also features music, food and free museum admission. Video booths will be available for guests to record Motown stories.

Edwards, who died in 2011, founded the museum in 1985. She was the sister of Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, and served as the company’s senior vice president and corporate secretary.

The company is marking its 60th anniversary this year.

