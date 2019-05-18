No one home when house fire breaks out in Montcalm County

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators say no one was injured Saturday afternoon when a house fire broke out in Montcalm County’s Sidney Township.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 3:49 p.m., according to Montcalm County Central Dispatch. And they were still on the scene Saturday night, checking for hotspots.

The location is in the 2500 block of Carlson Road, which is north of W. Sidney Road and west of M-66.

Stanton Community Fire Chief Brian Brasington told FOX 17 at the scene it wasn’t the first time firerfighters have been there: “A couple years ago they had a barn fire where they lost a couple horses; so, unfortunate circumstances… we did make an offensive attack and made some entry.”

The two-story wood structure is an old farm house. “It had a vaulted ceiling, so we couldn’t get to it on the second floor…so, we just had a hard time…”.

Montcalm Township Fire Department, Sheridan Community Fire and Stanton Fire Department responded.