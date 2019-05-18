Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Prime minister claims ‘miracle’ election upset in Australia

Posted 10:19 AM, May 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:24AM, May 18, 2019

Scott Morrison supporters celebrate at the coalition’s election party in Sydney on Saturday. (Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, Australia (CNN) — Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday won the 2019 election, with results showing the Liberal National coalition is on track to be returned to government.

“I have always believed in miracles,” he told jubilant supporters in Sydney. “And tonight we’ve been delivered another one.”

It was a stunning turnaround after every opinion poll over the campaign pointed to a Labor victory.

Political analysts are now saying that Labor lost an “unlosable” election.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.