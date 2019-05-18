× Prime minister claims ‘miracle’ election upset in Australia

SYDNEY, Australia (CNN) — Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday won the 2019 election, with results showing the Liberal National coalition is on track to be returned to government.

“I have always believed in miracles,” he told jubilant supporters in Sydney. “And tonight we’ve been delivered another one.”

It was a stunning turnaround after every opinion poll over the campaign pointed to a Labor victory.

Political analysts are now saying that Labor lost an “unlosable” election.