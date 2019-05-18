Rep. Amash: Trump’s conduct is “impeachable”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– In a series of tweets on Saturday afternoon, Rep. Justin Amash, R-Grand Rapids, made his case for impeaching the president.

Amash says he has four principal conclusions: that Attorney General William Barr intentionally misrepresented the Mueller report, President Trump has “engaged in impeachable conduct,” the federal government’s system of checks and balances has been reduced by partisanship, and that he is one of a few members of Congress who have read the Mueller report.

The Republican congressman says he came to these conclusions after carefully reading the report, various testimonies, and discussing these matters with his staff.

The communications director for the Michigan Republican Party tells FOX 17 the party will not be commenting at this time.

In the thread of 13 tweets, Amash writes that impeachment doesn’t require probable cause of a crime being committed, only that an official has committed “careless, abusive, corrupt, or otherwise dishonorable conduct.”

Contrary to Barr’s portrayal, Mueller’s report reveals that President Trump engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 18, 2019

Amash says there are several examples in the Mueller report that demonstrate obstruction of justice. He argues that anyone else who behaved this way would be indicted.

While impeachment should be undertaken only in extraordinary circumstances, the risk we face in an environment of extreme partisanship is not that Congress will employ it as a remedy too often but rather that Congress will employ it so rarely that it cannot deter misconduct. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 18, 2019

Amash may have to take this stance alone as other West Michigan Republicans haven’t relented their support of President Trump.

Brian Patrick, the communications director for Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, provided the following statement to FOX 17:

“Any member of Congress has the ability to file articles of impeachment at any time if they believe such a charge is warranted. Bill has said publicly that he is not aware of any impeachable offense.”

FOX 17 has reached out to Amash’s office for further comment and is waiting for a response.

This is a developing story.