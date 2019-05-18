× Saturday warmth, a few storms this weekend too

WEST MICHIGAN — Today’s early morning heavy showers ( a few rare thundershowers too ) deposited 0.62″ of water in Grand Rapids and 0.58″ in Kalamazoo. This rain has exited but much of the morning of course has been overcast and cool with temperatures in the 50s. A warm front is approaching, however, and temperatures are to rise markedly this afternoon. Expect highs to reach the lower 80s from around Grand Rapids and south by late day. Temperatures will be cooler in northern sections of the viewing area where more clouds will linger for a longer period of time today in closer proximity to the eventual movement of the warm front.

As we get into the warm sector of this system this afternoon, it is possible that a stray thunderstorm could pop for someone in the early evening time frame. It is unclear as to whether this will occur and if it does the coverage should be minimal. A bit better chance to see a few thunderstorms develop will be mid-late evening for locations to the north and perhaps northwest of Grand Rapids in an axis of better moisture and instability in closer proximity to the warm front.

Despite the low probability for development late this afternoon / early evening in the warm sector, anything that would pop up would have the potential to be strong. The same applies for any storms that can fire late this evening mainly north of Grand Rapids. The main threat with any storms late today or this evening would be wind and hail.

For areas Grand Rapids and south, the best chance to see a few scattered showers, maybe a thundershower, develop will be during the early to mid-morning time frame of Sunday. This activity will likely not be severe tomorrow morning. However, as strong low pressure approaches from the west as we go along during the morning hours, some additional scattered storms may try to develop early to mid afternoon as the best upper-level dynamics with the system pass through West Michigan.

Despite a good deal of cloud cover Sunday morning, we may still be able to get a few gusty storms to develop due to the sheer strength of the upper-level forcing with this low pressure system. The main threat with any storms tomorrow would be wind. Also, take note even when it is not raining on Sunday, the overall wind regime created from this low pressure system is expected to be strong. A south to southwest wind will go from 15-30 mph on average with gusts between 35-45 mph. Nonetheless, it looks like wet weather should head off to the east by early to mid evening on Sunday. Much cooler conditions arrive for Monday.