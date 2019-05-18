Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Firefighters respond to Time Square billboard fire

Posted 6:14 PM, May 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:16PM, May 18, 2019

(CNN) — The fire on an electronic billboard in New York’s Times Square is under control, the city’s fire department said Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded about 3 p.m. to reports of a billboard on fire at the 3 Times Square building, also known as the Thomson Reuters building, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

The sign covers about four floors of the building but the flames did not spread beyond the sign.

No injuries have been reported.

The sign was “de-energized” after 80 firefighters responded to the building, the spokesperson said.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

By Tony Marco and Nicole Chavez, CNN

