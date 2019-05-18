Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

West Michigan woman celebrates her 100th birthday

Posted 10:01 PM, May 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:25PM, May 18, 2019

A woman who raised her family in West Michigan came back to celebrate a big birthday this weekend.

Arlynn Herzog Welch and one of her daughters made their way from North Carolina to Six Lakes to celebrate her 100th birthday!

Welch is a Yooper by birth but raised her family in the Six Lakes area before retiring to North Carolina.

Today she celebrated 10 decades alongside friends and family, some who say she still gets around much better than they can.

“Just trust the lord, keep on praying and keep on going. Right now [I feel] a little tired, but other than that I’m happy.  I’ve lived a long time, if it was in a book it would be a big one,” Welch, said.

Arlynn has nearly  20 grandchildren and several great grandchildren, her advice for them is to keep listening to their parents.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.