Columbine survivor Austin Eubanks is found dead

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CNN) — Austin Eubanks, one of the survivors of the 1999 Columbine shooting in Colorado, was found dead at his home Saturday, according to Routt County, Colorado, Coroner Robert Ryg.

Eubanks was found dead during a welfare check after he didn’t answer his phone, Ryg said. Eubanks was 37.

No foul play is suspected, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Ryg said.

Eubanks struggled with opioid addiction after the shooting and later became a public speaker discussing the issues of substance abuse in the country, according to his website. From his Twitter account, it appears he last spoke at the 2019 Connecticut Opioid and Prescription Drug Prevention Conference on May 2.

Opioids ‘took the emotion away,’ Eubanks said