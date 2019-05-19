× Driver tries to kill another over alleged road rage in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — An 18-year-old Battle Creek resident is in custody after he allegedly tried to shoot and kill another driver.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says they received multiple 911 calls about a possible road rage in the area of Goguac St and 21st St in Springfield just after 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Callers reported seeing a driver chasing a car while firing shots. A victim also called saying they were being followed and that their car had been hit by gunshots from the pursuing vehicle.

Deputies found the suspect vehicle a short distance and determined the situation did start with some kind of road rage incident.

They also determined the passenger in the suspect vehicle was the one responsible for the shooting. He was was taken to the Calhoun County Jail for intent to murder and various weapons charges.

If you have any information call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Oberver at 269-964-3888.