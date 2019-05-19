Strong Storms Possible Sunday
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Family Fare pledges to “Keep it Real” with 18 store re-openings

Posted 6:30 PM, May 19, 2019, by

WEST MICHIGAN — Supermarket company SpartanNash announced what they call a “new look and a bold, fun personality” for several area Family Fare stores.

Th stores recently underwent a combined over $18M in renovations and rebranding.

“SpartanNash has been headquartered in West Michigan for more than 100 years, and we couldn’t think of a better place to unveil our new Family Fare brand and all that it has to offer,” SpartanNash President and CEO Dave Staples said in a statement.

Changes for the chain include a new logo and mission statement, committing them to providing low cost options for healthy foods, produce sourced from local farms, and personal shoppers who will learn guest preferences to improve curb-side pick-up and at-home delivery.

New to the stores will be Betty Kaye’s BBQ, in-store taqueritas, and the Fresh Divide, a service where produce picked by guests can be cut to order for free while they shop as well as several pre-cut choices.

“Our Family Fares continue to offer selection, quality and freshness throughout the store, with new and exciting elements that allow our store guests to browse, discover and even indulge with unique offerings, local products and everyday values you can’t find anywhere else.” Staples said.

Stores featuring the new Family Fare branding include:

  • 6370 Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale
  • 2245 84th St. SW in Byron Center
  • 1181 W. Randall in Coopersville
  • 6480 28th Ave. in Georgetown Township
  • 1415 E Fulton St. in Grand Rapids
  • 5241 Northland Drive in Grand Rapids
  • 2755 Lake Michigan Drive in Grand Rapids
  • 1225 Leonard NE in Grand Rapids
  • 4325 Breton Road SE in Grand Rapids
  • 3960 44th St. SW in Grandville
  • 1185 S. Washington in Holland
  • 993 Butternut Dr. in Holland
  • 5221 Cherry Ave. in Hudsonville
  • 1965 Baldwin St. in Jenison
  • 6127 Kalamazoo Drive SE in Kentwood
  • 2275 Health Drive SW in Wyoming
  • 2900 Burlingame Ave. SW in Wyoming
  • 9479 Riley St. in Zeeland

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.