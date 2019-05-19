Family Fare pledges to “Keep it Real” with 18 store re-openings

WEST MICHIGAN — Supermarket company SpartanNash announced what they call a “new look and a bold, fun personality” for several area Family Fare stores.

Th stores recently underwent a combined over $18M in renovations and rebranding.

“SpartanNash has been headquartered in West Michigan for more than 100 years, and we couldn’t think of a better place to unveil our new Family Fare brand and all that it has to offer,” SpartanNash President and CEO Dave Staples said in a statement.

Changes for the chain include a new logo and mission statement, committing them to providing low cost options for healthy foods, produce sourced from local farms, and personal shoppers who will learn guest preferences to improve curb-side pick-up and at-home delivery.

New to the stores will be Betty Kaye’s BBQ, in-store taqueritas, and the Fresh Divide, a service where produce picked by guests can be cut to order for free while they shop as well as several pre-cut choices.

“Our Family Fares continue to offer selection, quality and freshness throughout the store, with new and exciting elements that allow our store guests to browse, discover and even indulge with unique offerings, local products and everyday values you can’t find anywhere else.” Staples said.

Stores featuring the new Family Fare branding include: