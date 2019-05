× Garage fire damages home in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A family is finding a new place to stay after their home caught fire.

This happened on Avery Ave in Battle Creek at about 6:30 on Saturday.

Firefighters say it started in the garage but they managed to put it out in about 30 minutes.

No one was injured but the house will have to be boarded up while crews remove some of the more damaged debris.

We’re told that family will be staying with relatives until that work is complete.