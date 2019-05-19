Man helping friend is struck, killed along I-69

Strong Storms Possible Sunday
Posted 3:55 PM, May 19, 2019, by

RILEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police say a Michigan man who was helping a friend whose car had run out of gas along Interstate 69 was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the 37-year-old man was struck and killed late Friday while helping put gas in a 33-year-old woman’s car.

A preliminary investigation shows the woman had run out of gas and was parked along I-69’s eastbound lanes in St. Clair County’s Riley Township, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Detroit.

While the man was helping put gas in her car, a 2016 Jeep Compass driven by a 45-year-old Wales Township man crossed the white fog line and struck him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

