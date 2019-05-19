× Man hospitalized after two motorcycle crash in Mecosta Co.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — One person is hospitalized after a crash involving two motorcycles.

Deputies in Mecosta County say the two were riding side-by-side on Jefferson Rd when one bumped into the other.

That caused one of the drivers, a 38-year-old male, to lose control and skid into a ditch where he was thrown from the bike.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say he was wearing a helmet during the crash.