Man hospitalized after two motorcycle crash in Mecosta Co.

Posted 1:51 AM, May 19, 2019, by

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — One person is hospitalized after a crash involving two motorcycles.

Deputies in Mecosta County say the two were riding side-by-side on Jefferson Rd when one bumped into the other.

That caused one of the drivers, a 38-year-old male, to lose control and skid into a ditch where he was thrown from the bike.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say he was wearing a helmet during the crash.

