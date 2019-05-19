Michigan taking applications for youth conservation group

Strong Storms Possible Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Officials are taking applications for the Michigan Natural Resources Commission’s Youth Conservation Council.

The program is for people ages 14 to 18. Members explore Michigan’s outdoor recreation opportunities and develop ideas to get other youths outdoors.

They also discuss solutions to natural resource challenges.

An appointment to the council lasts two years. Members are expected to participate in two or three meetings each year, submit articles to the council’s blog and participate in local events that encourage outdoor activities.

Staffers with the Department of Natural Resources supervise the youth council.

Applications must be postmarked or emailed by June 7.

