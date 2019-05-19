Muskegon Heights Man sought after wife shot 4 times in the chest

MUSKEON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police are searching for a man accused of killing his during an argument over cigarettes, says Muskegon Heights Police Chief, Dr. Joseph Thomas.

Officers responded to a call in the 3100 block of Mona street at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The couple had recently quit smoking, but got into a disagreement when the husband wanted a cigarette while drinking. As the issue escalated, he packed some clothes and left the house, taking the license plate to his car with him.

He returned several hours later and shot his wife 4 times in the chest, running off before police could make an arrest.

“These are family members and friends shooting each other,” Dr. Thomas told FOX 17, lamenting tendencies for violent behavior like this need to be changed. “I feel so sorry for that family. We look ahead and say we gotta get out there and do more,”

Musekgon Heights has recently received a $10,000 grant to take a non-traditional approach to eliminating gun violence using social media and religious groups to talk to parents and especially children before they ever pick up a gun.

“We cannot arrest our way out of bad behavior,” Dr. Thomas said.

Muskegon Heights Police has an idea of where the suspect may be, but ask anyone with information to call the police at (231) 733-8900 or contact Silent Observer via their website or (231) 722-CRIME (7463).