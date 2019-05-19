NWS to survey possible 2nd tornado at Edmore cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMORE, Mich. -- Strong winds during Sunday's storms led to damage at a West Michigan cemetery and now the National Weather Service plans to have a crew out to survey if a second tornado touched down in that area.

Montcalm County residents say they saw a funnel cloud rotating in the sky Sunday afternoon before causing damage at the Vinewood Cemetery , 800 N. Wyman Road in Edmore.

Pictures show giant trees twisted and large limbs lying on top of tomb stones.

One neighbor we spoke to Karmyn Valentine says her power went out for a couple of minutes and says the noise of last night’s storm was indescribabe, saying she believes she saw a tornado touch down.

"I’d say it was at least 50 feet wide and it almost didn’t look like it wasn’t on the ground, but kinda like a dust cloud, but there was definitely defined rotation with it… could clearly see there was rotation," said Karmyn Valentine, who lives nearby.

So far a tornado has not been confirmed in Montcalm County, only in Barry County but we will of course let you know as crews continue to survey the damage.