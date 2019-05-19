Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Shooting leaves one hurt and one under arrest in Holland Township

Posted 3:04 AM, May 19, 2019, by , Updated at 03:05AM, May 19, 2019

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man is recovering and another is under arrest after a shooting in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office they responded to Westwood Ln just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

A 37-year-old resident of the city of Holland was found with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

They also located a 37-year-old resident of Holland Township whom was taken into custody.

Neither the suspect nor the victim have been named at this time.

The sheriff’s office says there are no other suspects but the case is still under investigation.

